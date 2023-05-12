Netatmo launches Smart AC Controller for window, portable, split units plus heat pumps

Smart home company Netatmo is out with a handy new device today that makes a wide variety of air conditioners and heat pumps intelligent with HomeKit connectivity and more. The Smart AC Controller installs in just 10 minutes and allows you to control your air conditioner with Siri, the Home app on iPhone along with Alexa and Google Home support at an affordable price.

Ahead of summer arriving in the Northern Hemisphere, Netatmo has launched its clever new Smart AC Controller that works with virtually any air conditioner that has an infrared remote with a screen. So that includes most modern window, portable, and split A/C units as well as heat pumps.

Netatmo Smart AC Controller features

10-minute installation

HomeKit, Google Home, and Alexa compatibility

Uses omnidirectional infrared to talk with your existing A/C

All air conditioners that use an infrared remote control with a screen displaying all its settings are compatible

Eco-Assist offers automation for controlling A/C based on when you’re home (you can also use Home app/HomeKit automation for that)

Humidity and temperature sensors built-in for real-time tracking and analysis

Use multiple controllers to set different rooms/spaces at different temperatures

Price: $119.99 or $199.99 for 2-pack

Netatmo also has a handy compatibility checker to make sure your A/C or heat pump will work with the Smart A/C Controller before you buy it.

The new Smart AC Controller is available now for $119.99 direct from Netatmo. The devices joined Netatmo’s other smart home/HomeKit-enabled products like indoor and outdoor security cameras, indoor air quality monitor, outdoor weather station, and more.

Check out a closer look at the new smart home device in the promo video: