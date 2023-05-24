 Skip to main content

Moft launches refreshed 4-in-1 Snap Float Folio for iPad with magnetic origami design

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 24 2023 - 1:36 pm PT
Moft Float Folio for iPad review

Last year Moft launched its Snap Float Folio for iPad. It uses an origami-style design that offers protection as well as four stands in one – with one of the modes elevating your iPad up to 3.6 inches. Now Moft is out with a new and improved version of the Snap Float Folio for iPad.

I tested out the Float Folio last fall and found it to be a valuable accessory for iPad in a clean and minimalist package. It’s great for using iPad as a Sidecar second display with Mac along with a variety of other use cases thanks to the four modes.

Now the 2023 Float Folio comes with several upgrades including stronger magnets, a reinforced design to make the 20° landscape mode even more stable, and an updated texture on the vegan leather.

Moft Float Folio for iPad specs

  • 4 magnetic supported angles with two height options
    • Floating mode 1 (3.6″ elevation for 12.9″ iPad Pro, 3.1″ for 11″ iPad Pro and iPad Air, 2.4″ for iPad mini)
    • Floating mode 2 (2.3″ elevation for 12.9″ iPad Pro, 1.6″ elevation for 11″ iPad Pro and iPad Air, 1.5″ for iPad mini) 
    • Landscape mode 70° (75° for iPad 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air and 80° for iPad mini)
    • Landscape mode 20°
  • Polycarbonate with vegan leather
  • Easy snap-on/off design
  • Available in jet black, sienna brown, and light gray
  • Price: $39.99$59.99$69.99

The new Snap Float Folio is available now direct from Moft.

The company also offers the slim magnetic Snap Case for iPad that pairs with the Float Folio if you’d like to add edge and corner protection plus Apple Pencil storage.

For an in-depth look at the Float Folio, check out my full review. And Moft makes a slick multifunctional iPhone wallet/stand called Flash.

