LG has become the first TV maker to add native support for Dolby Atmos in the Apple Music app on its TVs. The new feature has arrived through a software update to the Apple Music app on LG TVs, bringing a more immersive surround sound experience to LG users on compatible TV sets. It is unclear exactly which TVs are supported, but at a minimum certain 2020 models and later appear to have received the update.

Apple Music Dolby Atmos comes to LG TVs

From FlatpanelsHD:

FlatpanelsHD has confirmed that it works on an LG GX OLED model from 2020, suggesting compatibility with all Dolby Atmos-compatible LG TV models from 2020 onwards. At this time, we cannot confirm whether it also works on older LG TV models. LG has supported Dolby Atmos in TVs since the 2017 generation.

Previously, Dolby Atmos was only available for Apple Music when used through an Apple TV 4K or other compatible hardware, but now on supported TVs LG users can enjoy upgraded sound with no additional hardware necessary. Expect to see other TV makers follow suit in the future as Apple enables more devices to support Dolby Atmos natively through Apple Music.

This move continues Apple’s trend of gradually improving its service offerings on non-Apple platforms. The tvOS versions of apps like Apple Music and Apple TV, found exclusively on the Apple TV 4K, still offer key value by being more integrated into the broader Apple ecosystem. Nevertheless, it’s encouraging to see the company invest in their service apps on third-party platforms rather than pushing everyone to its own hardware solutions.