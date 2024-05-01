 Skip to main content

LG TVs become first to support Dolby Atmos natively in Apple Music

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 1 2024 - 7:50 am PT
1 Comment
Dolby Atmos Apple Music

LG has become the first TV maker to add native support for Dolby Atmos in the Apple Music app on its TVs. The new feature has arrived through a software update to the Apple Music app on LG TVs, bringing a more immersive surround sound experience to LG users on compatible TV sets. It is unclear exactly which TVs are supported, but at a minimum certain 2020 models and later appear to have received the update.

Apple Music Dolby Atmos comes to LG TVs

From FlatpanelsHD:

FlatpanelsHD has confirmed that it works on an LG GX OLED model from 2020, suggesting compatibility with all Dolby Atmos-compatible LG TV models from 2020 onwards. At this time, we cannot confirm whether it also works on older LG TV models. LG has supported Dolby Atmos in TVs since the 2017 generation.

Previously, Dolby Atmos was only available for Apple Music when used through an Apple TV 4K or other compatible hardware, but now on supported TVs LG users can enjoy upgraded sound with no additional hardware necessary. Expect to see other TV makers follow suit in the future as Apple enables more devices to support Dolby Atmos natively through Apple Music.

This move continues Apple’s trend of gradually improving its service offerings on non-Apple platforms. The tvOS versions of apps like Apple Music and Apple TV, found exclusively on the Apple TV 4K, still offer key value by being more integrated into the broader Apple ecosystem. Nevertheless, it’s encouraging to see the company invest in their service apps on third-party platforms rather than pushing everyone to its own hardware solutions.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes…

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing