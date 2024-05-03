Friday’s best deals: AirTags at $24 each, AirPods 3 for $140, Apple Pencil 2 $79, more

In my final edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break, you’ll find Apple AirTags down at $24 each on Amazon. The latest AirPods 3 drop to $140, and Apple Pencil 2 is sitting at the Amazon low of $79. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Amazon is now offering Apple AirTag deals for the first time since last year’s holiday shopping season. Right now, just a single one of the item finders will set you back $24. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and matches our previous mention to come within $1 of the fall’s best price. A better value, you can also bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $80 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to under $21 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

If you have an iPhone, Apple AirTags are an essential accessory for bringing some extra peace of mind to your everyday carry. Whether you’re hoping to end the drama of missing keys for good, or just want to secure your luggage while traveling on any upcoming vacations, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision-finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio and more for $140

Amazon now offers the latest Apple AirPods 3 for $140. Today’s offer drops from $169 in order to save you $29. It’s the first price cut in months and is one of the first chances to save in 2024. This also matches the all-time low on this model with the Lightning-enabled charging case.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $79 Amazon all-time

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

