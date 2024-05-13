One of the updates with iOS 17.5 is a new, original word game from Apple called “Quartiles.” However, it’s not part of Apple Arcade and is actually found in the News app. Here’s how to find and play Quartiles in iOS 17.5.

Quartiles joins Crossword and Crossword Mini for Apple News+ subscribers.

The new word game has you pick from a grid of separated words where you earn more points for building words with more tiles.

You can also earn a 40-point bonus for finding all 5 Quartiles.

How to find Quartiles iPhone game in iOS 17.5

Make sure you’re running iOS 17.5

Open the Apple News app

Tap the search/following tab in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Choose Puzzles at the top

at the top Now tap Quartiles at the top (or also below)

at the top (or also below) Tap the + icon in the top right corner when looking at Quartiles to add it to your following list or use the … icon to share a link to a Quartiles puzzle

If you don’t already have a News+ subscription, you may be offered a free 3-month trial. After that, you can pay for a standalone subscription for $12.99/month or bundled with Apple One plans.

Here’s how it looks to find Quartiles in the News app:

Have you been playing Quartiles already? Or are you excited to start? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image by Jeff Benjamin