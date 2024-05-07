Last fall Apple launched an Apple Pencil with USB-C and a mix of features from the premium Apple Pencil 2 while holding some back to keep the price tag at $50 below the high-end model. Now the Apple Pencil Pro has arrived. Here’s how Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 compare.

The Apple Pencil lineup has expanded to include four distinct models. As the name conveys, the Pro model is the high-end. But there’s Apple Pencil USB-C which slots between 1 and 2 as a mid-tier option.

Throw in differences between compatibility and features for each model, and it takes some effort to understand what’s going on. But below we’ll solve that for you with a couple of charts 😁.

Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C vs 2 vs 1

Features compared

This list of differentiating features and capabilities of the Apple Pencil lineup is greater than ever as the Apple Pencil Pro comes with exclusives like haptic feedback, barrel roll, squeeze, and Find My support.

Here’s how everything stacks up:

Apple Pencil Pro Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 1 Haptic feedback ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Barrel roll ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Squeeze ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Find My ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Low latency ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt sensitivity ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pressure sensitivity ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Precise writing and drawing ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Magnetic attachment ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Wireless pairing and charging ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Apple Pencil hover support ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Double-tap tool changes ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Free engraving ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌

The lack of pressure sensitivity with the Apple Pencil USB-C is a bummer, but Apple is no doubt using that as an incentive for customers to upgrade to Apple Pencil Pro/2.

Compatibility

Apple Pencil USB-C works with all iPads with that port, but not all iPads work with the Apple Pencil Pro, 2, or 1:

Apple Pencil Pro Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 1 iPad models Works with M4 iPad Pro or M2 iPad Air Works with iPad Air 4/5, iPad mini 6, and iPad Pro 11″ gen 1-4, iPad Pro 12.9″ gen 3-6 Works with all iPad models with a USB-C port Works with iPad 10 and 9 (USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter needed for pairing and charging with iPad 10 – included in box) and older iPad models

Pricing

Apple Pencil USB-C comes in as the most affordable option at $79 ($69 for education).

Apple Pencil Pro Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 1 $ $129 $129 $79 $99

Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 conclusion

If you’re getting a 2024 iPad Pro or Air, you’ll need to buy the Apple Pencil Pro with all the latest and greatest features and capabilities

However, if you’ve got an iPad with USB-C (non-2024 model) and you don’t need or want all of the features of Apple Pencil 2, the Apple Pencil USB-C is a more affordable stylus.

Apple Pencil USB-C is a nice option for schools that want to stick with an official Apple stylus without spending $100 or more for each student (assuming they have USB-C iPads).

What do you think? Are you excited about the Apple Pencil Pro or is the Apple Pencil USB-C or Apple Pencil 2 fine enough? Share your thoughts in the comments!