 Skip to main content

$79 Apple Pencil with USB-C now available to order

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 1 2023 - 9:14 am PT
0 Comments

You can now order the USB-C Apple Pencil for $79, and the first deliveries start as soon as November 3.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

Apple announced the third Apple Pencil model in late October and promised availability in early November. As of today, the new Apple Pencil is available to purchase from Apple.com. Ship times quote deliveries between November 3 and November 7. In-store availability appears to be planned for Wednesday, November 8.

The Apple Pencil with USB-C does not replace the Apple Pencil first-gen or second-gen. Instead, the cheaper digital stylus is meant to lower the price of entry. The new hardware offers fewer features than either existing Apple Pencil. Removed features to lower the cost include the lack of pressure sensitivity and no wireless charging.

The new $79 Apple Pencil is the only new iPad-related hardware news this year. Apple released the iPad 10 a year ago alongside revised iPad Pro models.

Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.