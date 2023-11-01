$79 Apple Pencil with USB-C now available to order

You can now order the USB-C Apple Pencil for $79, and the first deliveries start as soon as November 3.

Apple announced the third Apple Pencil model in late October and promised availability in early November. As of today, the new Apple Pencil is available to purchase from Apple.com. Ship times quote deliveries between November 3 and November 7. In-store availability appears to be planned for Wednesday, November 8.

The Apple Pencil with USB-C does not replace the Apple Pencil first-gen or second-gen. Instead, the cheaper digital stylus is meant to lower the price of entry. The new hardware offers fewer features than either existing Apple Pencil. Removed features to lower the cost include the lack of pressure sensitivity and no wireless charging.

The new $79 Apple Pencil is the only new iPad-related hardware news this year. Apple released the iPad 10 a year ago alongside revised iPad Pro models.

