$79 Apple Pencil with USB-C now available to order

You can now order the USB-C Apple Pencil for $79, and the first deliveries start as soon as November 3.
This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Apple announced the third Apple Pencil model in late October and promised availability in early November. As of today, the new Apple Pencil is available to purchase from Apple.com. Ship times quote deliveries between November 3 and November 7. In-store availability appears to be planned for Wednesday, November 8.
The Apple Pencil with USB-C does not replace the Apple Pencil first-gen or second-gen. Instead, the cheaper digital stylus is meant to lower the price of entry. The new hardware offers fewer features than either existing Apple Pencil. Removed features to lower the cost include the lack of pressure sensitivity and no wireless charging.
The new $79 Apple Pencil is the only new iPad-related hardware news this year. Apple released the iPad 10 a year ago alongside revised iPad Pro models.
More
- The Apple Pencil lineup is finally as confusing as the iPad lineup
- Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 vs 1
- Apple unveils cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C port and more
- Find My Apple Pencil is the last missing piece of the puzzle
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments