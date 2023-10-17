Apple has unveiled an all-new Apple Pencil today. It’s got USB-C and a mix of features from the premium Apple Pencil 2 while holding some back to keep the price tag at $50 below the high-end model. Read along for how Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 vs 1 shakes out.

While the company says the new Apple Pencil USB-C has arrived to offer “more value and choice to the lineup,” it will no doubt cause confusion for many.

That’s because the Apple Pencil USB-C does not replace the Apple Pencil 1, it’s actually slotting in between 1 and 2 as the mid-tier option.

Throw in differences between compatibility and features for each model, and it takes some effort to understand what’s going on. But below we’ll solve that for you with a couple of charts 😁.

Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 vs 1

Features compared

With Apple Pencil USB-C, you’ve got capabilities like tilt sensitivity, magnetic attachment, and even Apple Pencil hover with the new iPad Pro models.

However, Apple Pencil USB-C does not include pressure sensitivity or double-tap support to change tools.

And as shown above, you need to remove the end cap to charge and pair with a cable (not included in the box) – no magnetic/wireless charging and pairing like Apple Pencil 2.

Here’s the full rundown:

Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 1 Low latency ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt sensitivity ✅ ✅ ✅ Pressure sensitivity ✅ ❌ ✅ Precise writing and drawing ✅ ✅ ✅ Magnetic attachment ✅ ✅ ❌ Wireless pairing and charging ✅ ❌ ❌ Apple Pencil hover support ✅ ✅ ❌ Double-tap tool changes ✅ ❌ ❌ Free engraving ✅ ❌ ❌

The lack of pressure sensitivity with the Apple Pencil USB-C is a bummer, but Apple is no doubt using that as an incentive for customers to upgrade to Apple Pencil 2.

Compatibility

Apple Pencil USB-C works with all iPads with that port, but not all iPads work with the Apple Pencil 2 or 1:

Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 1 iPad models Works with iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro Works with all iPad models with a USB-C port Works with iPad 10 and 9 (USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter needed for pairing and charging with iPad 10 – included in box)

Pricing

Apple Pencil USB-C comes in as the most affordable option at $79 ($69 for education). While Apple unveiled the new stylus today, it won’t be available until “early November.”

Apple Pencil 2 Apple Pencil USB-C Apple Pencil 1 $ $129 $79 $99

Apple Pencil USB-C vs Apple Pencil 2 wrap-up

If you’ve got an iPad with USB-C and you don’t need or want all of the features of the flagship Apple Pencil 2, the new Apple Pencil USB-C is a more affordable and capable stylus.

It will also be a nice option for schools that want to stick with an official Apple stylus without spending $100 or more for each student (assuming they have USB-C iPads).

What do you think? Is Apple Pencil USB-C a solid new model or do you prefer to stick with Apple Pencil 2 or a third-party option? Share your thoughts in the comments!