 Skip to main content

Apple is upping its magnet game for a best-ever Smart Folio on the new iPads

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 15 2024 - 6:54 am PT
15 Comments
Smart Folio for M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6

Today is launch day for the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, so more users are starting to get their hands on the devices and making new discoveries about them.

One such find came from MKBHD, who discovered how Apple is upping its magnet game with the new iPad Pro and Air to make its Smart Folio better and more versatile than ever.

New Smart Folios for new iPad magnets

When Apple first debuted the new iPad Pro and Air, the Apple Store was updated to feature a revised accessory paired with each device: the new Smart Folio.

The new Smart Folio comes in separate variations for the iPad Pro and Air:

One key tidbit from the product pages was that this new Smart Folio would come with “a wider range of viewing angles.” But from outside appearances, it didn’t look all that different from previous Smart Folios. So no one knew exactly how that was the case.

Enter MKBHD:

As the latter part of the video shows, Apple has included new, longer magnets so that when a compatible iPad is attached, you can slide it up or down the Smart Folio to modify the viewing angle.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a clever way that Apple has taken an existing product’s form factor, which is already perfectly suited for the iPad, and improved its usefulness by making invisible changes where you wouldn’t expect them. By changing the iPad’s magnets, rather than tweaking the hardware of the Smart Folio itself, Apple has improved the experience of using the accessory while keeping the same familiarity for both products that has stood the test of time.

Have you purchased a new Smart Folio? Do you expect to benefit from the improved viewing angles? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
iPad Air

iPad Air

The new iPad Air debuted in 2020 with a 10.9-inc…
Accessories

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing