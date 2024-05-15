Apple Watch golfing functionality highlighted by Apple, ten years on

A new Apple press release highlights Apple Watch golfing apps, as Golfshot launches a new tool to analyse your golf swing on the range.

The latest feature has been made possible by the high-frequency motion API Apple added in watchOS 10 …

Golfshot said that taking advantage of Apple Watch capabilities has been a priority since for a decade.

“Leveraging the full capabilities of Apple Watch has always been a priority for Golfshot since our first Apple Watch release in 2015,” said Alex Flores, Golfshot’s chief growth officer.

But a new API in watchOS 10 has enabled a new level of analysis.

The high-frequency motion API released in watchOS 10, which takes advantage of the latest accelerometer and gyroscope in Apple Watch to detect rapid changes in velocity and acceleration, has equipped developers such as Golfshotwith tools to create innovative new experiences that help users improve their golf swing and performance. For swing practice, Golfshot’s new Swing ID On-Range experience, launching today, utilizes this API to detect the precise moment the club strikes the ball. Apple Watch sensors also offer a comprehensive analysis of a golfer’s swing from the beginning to the end of the motion, and users of any skill level can track key swing metrics with precision, including tempo, rhythm, backswing, transition, and wrist path, to improve their gameplay […] On the course, Golfshot also offers GPS distances, scoring, Auto Shot Tracking, swing analysis, and Auto Strokes Gained — all on Apple Watch — so golfers can track every shot and see real-time distances to the green, hazards, and targets on more than 46,000 courses worldwide. Apple Watch also provides an automated data collection process on the course to let users experience postround flyover reviews and advanced stats analysis on iPhone to elevate their game […] “Innovative features including Auto Shot Tracking and Swing ID — both powered by Apple Watch and sophisticated machine learning — truly help golfers improve their game by giving real-time, personalized data on the device that’s already with them.”

Apple also gave a shout-out to five other golfing apps available on the Watch:

Track shots, get precise yardages adjusted in real time and club recommendations, and even mark the pin directly from Apple Watch with Arccos, the official game tracker of the PGA TOUR.

See hole layouts, carry distances, approach views with color heat maps of the green, and slope arrows for reading putts, all from the wrist, with GolfLogix.

Track scores, stats, and shot distances, and access a free golf GPS on iPhone and Apple Watch with TheGrint.

Get essentials with a glance at Apple Watch, including distances, maps, scoring, and a shot tracker, with Hole19.

Plan shots, get distances, and track scores and stats all directly from Apple Watch with 18Birdies Golf GPS Tracker.

Apple thinks its most expensive Apple Watch is perfect for golfers – especially very slow ones (our emphasis).

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a bold titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal with Apple’s brightest display ever, making it even more readable in harsh sunlight when out on the course. Additionally, the rugged and capable device offers 36-hour battery life with regular use, or up to 12 hours running an outdoor workout with GPS, and the best GPS of any Apple Watch.

Photo: Apple