 Skip to main content

iOS 17.5 is allegedly resurfacing pictures that were deleted years ago for some users

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 15 2024 - 6:20 am PT
31 Comments
Photos App iPhone

A bug in iOS 17.5 is allegedly resurfacing photos that were deleted years ago for some iPhone users, according to posts on Reddit. The affected iPhone users say that after updating to iOS 17.5 – which was released on Monday – there are a number of pictures in the Photos app that were deleted years ago.

iOS 17.5 has a pretty bad Photos app problem

The images in question reportedly show up as the most recent images in the Photos app after installing iOS 17.5. One user says:

When in conversation with my partner, I went to send a picture and saw that the latest pictures were NSFW material we’d made years ago when we were living apart. It was permanently deleted years ago, but magically it’s back?

 I checked my iPad and it also has pictures (some art work I did years ago). I feel so uncomfortable.

“Same here. I have four pics from 2010 that keep reappearing as the latest pics uploaded to iCloud. I have deleted them repeatedly,” another user writes in the Reddit thread.

There are a number of reports of similar situations in the thread on Reddit. Some users are seeing deleted images from years ago reappear in their libraries, while others are seeing images from earlier this year.

By default, the Photos app has a “Recently Deleted” feature that preserves deleted images for 30 days. That’s not what’s happening here, seeing as most of the images in question are months or years old, not days.

Apple hasn’t commented on the problem, but it naturally raises countless concerns and questions about privacy and data retention. Some users on Reddit speculate that iOS 17.5 may have made changes to the Photos app that required the app to re-index photo libraries.

Still, even if the Photos app goes through some sort of re-indexing process in iOS 17.5, there’s no excuse for images that users thought were deleted to re-appear.

Have you noticed any older pictures re-appear in your Photos app after updating to iOS 17.5? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17.5

iOS 17.5

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing