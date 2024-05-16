 Skip to main content

PSA: iMessage is currently down for some users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 16 2024 - 3:38 pm PT
If you’re having problems trying to use iMessage this Thursday night, it’s not just you. Many users are reporting that iMessage is currently down around the world. However, Apple is yet to acknowledge any issues.

Update: Apple has acknowledged that there was an outage affecting iMessage, FaceTime, and HomeKit. However, the company says the issues have been addressed. You can read the original article below.

According to many reports on X, people are unable to send and receive iMessages. However, the service is still working for some users, which means that not everyone has been affected by the outage.

Apple’s System Status webpage doesn’t indicate that any of its services are having issues this evening. Still, it’s clear based on social media reports that something is going on with iMessage.

Have you been affected by today’s iMessage outage? Let us know in the comments section below.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

