PSA: iMessage is currently down for some users

If you’re having problems trying to use iMessage this Thursday night, it’s not just you. Many users are reporting that iMessage is currently down around the world. However, Apple is yet to acknowledge any issues.

Update: Apple has acknowledged that there was an outage affecting iMessage, FaceTime, and HomeKit. However, the company says the issues have been addressed. You can read the original article below.

iMessage is down for some users

According to many reports on X, people are unable to send and receive iMessages. However, the service is still working for some users, which means that not everyone has been affected by the outage.

Apple’s System Status webpage doesn’t indicate that any of its services are having issues this evening. Still, it’s clear based on social media reports that something is going on with iMessage.

