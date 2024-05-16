 Skip to main content

Threads begins testing a TweetDeck-style interface with real-time posts

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 16 2024 - 9:32 am PT
Threads has great news for users who want more power and flexibility from the social media platform. Starting today, the service is beginning to test a TweetDeck-style multi-column interface that’s fully customizable by each Threads user.

Threads the way you want it

Tom Warren at The Verge first reported the news. He shared the following details per a Meta spokesperson:

If you’re in the test, you can choose to keep things simple with a single feed, or add separate columns for your favorite searches, tags, accounts, saved posts, and notifications…You can choose to have specific columns auto-update in real time.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a thread containing images from the test, as seen below.

It’s unclear how many users are included in this test, but currently it’s limited to the web version of Threads. Hopefully we see the new interface roll out not only to all users, but eventually also to dedicated apps for Mac and iPad.

One of the first major requests Threads users had upon launch was a web interface, which Meta delivered last August. Otherwise, the introduction of new Threads features has slowed significantly since the iPhone app’s debut.

A TweetDeck-style interface would be a fantastic next step, offering the kind of flexibility and power that serves a range of users’ needs.

