M4 iPad Pro teardown video: take a look inside Apple’s thinnest product ever

Today YouTube channel Phone Repair Guru published a teardown video showing the ins and outs of the brand new M4 iPad Pro.

Their findings highlight some of the key changes Apple introduced with its latest generation iPad Pro, as well as just how much technology is packed into the company’s thinnest product ever.

First look inside new iPad Pro

Phone Repair Guru’s teardown provides the best look yet at the internals of Apple’s new iPad Pro, and how the device has changed when compared to its predecessor. Here’s the full video:

For example, now with the front-facing camera moving to the landscape edge of the iPad, the teardown shows how the camera and Face ID array fit right alongside the Apple Pencil magnetic charging mechanism—two parts that have never been next to each other.

Tidbits from the teardown

The video shows the Apple logo on the back of the device being scraped down and revealing the new addition of copper embedded in the logo. This, combined with some new graphite sheets, is said by Apple to improve thermal performance.

The iPad Pro’s USB-C port is highlighted as being particularly modular, removable with a few standard screws. Per the video, “The easiest charging port replacement I’ve seen in a while for an Apple product.”