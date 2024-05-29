 Skip to main content

Apple Store TRX – a spectacular tiered pyramid – opens in Malaysia on June 22

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 29 2024 - 4:42 am PT
The Apple Store TRX, the company’s first ever retail store in Malaysia, has been one of the worst-kept secrets in Kuala Lumpur – but is now finally official.

Apple has revealed that the store opens at 10am on June 22, and is offering wallpaper to celebrate the funky design …

Apple Store TRX – a badly kept secret

Plans for an Apple Store in Kuala Lumpur have been rumored for years, and when a spectacular building was revealed as part of the city’s new Exchange TRX shopping center, it seemed clear to many that this would be it.

That theory was confirmed late last year when Apple signage was spotted, and videoed before it was hastily removed.

Apple has now officially announced that the building is indeed its latest retail store, and will open at on June 22.

Opening 22 June at 10 am

We are getting ready to open our first Apple Store in Malaysia. 
We can’t wait to see you. Jom!

L1.40 The Exchange TRX
Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange
55188 Kuala Lumpur

Download the official wallpaper

Apple’s wallpaper for the store opening replicates the tiered design of the store roof, and reads ‘Jom’ – Malay slang for “Let’s go!”

You can download the wallpaper here.

