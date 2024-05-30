 Skip to main content

Apple shares trio of new ads pitching why you should ‘Reboot your credit card’ [Videos]

Apple is out with three new short ads today promoting Apple Card. The droll spots highlight features like fast payments, instant Daily Cash, and easy transaction search. Check them all out below.

Apple published “Ladder,” “Sock,” and “Sweater” today on its YouTube channel which all promote Apple Card. All of the new ~30-second ads end with the tagline “Reboot your Apple Card.”

They each feature a dry, humourous scenario where an Apple Card feature comes in handy like making quick payments, Daily Cash that’s available immediately, and easy transaction search in the Wallet app.

Apple Card remains only available in the US. You can apply right within the Wallet app, just look for the Apple Card tile with the “Apply” button in the bottom right corner.

