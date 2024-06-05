Apple TV+ shares July schedule for MLB Friday Night Baseball

Apple has revealed the weekly Friday night MLB doubleheaders for next month along with highlighting the Apple Sports app to keep up with the latest in baseball.

Apple shared the July MLB Friday Night Baseball schedule in a Newsroom post this morning.

Apple TV+ will continue to broadcast two MLB games per Friday across 26 weeks “with no local broadcast restrictions.”

The company also reminded users to grab the free Apple Sports app to keep up with their favorite MLB teams and stats. Here’s the July Friday Night Baseball schedule and check out Apple’s full press release for more details.

Apple TV+ July Friday Night Baseball schedule

Friday, July 5

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds

7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 12

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

6:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 19

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m. ET

Friday, July 26

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET