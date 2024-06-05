Have an Apple Card? Earn up to $200 free by adding family members to your account

Apple is running a new promotion for Apple Card users, and it pays pretty well! All you have to do is add family members to your Apple Card account, and Apple will reward you with immediate cash back up to $200 total.

Apple wants to give you up to $200

Available through June 17 only, this promo seeks to incentivize Apple Card users to add their family members as co-owners and participants on the account.

Here’s what you get for each addition:

Add a Co-Owner: they receive $100 if they spend $100+ in the first 30 days

if they spend $100+ in the first 30 days Add a Participant: they receive $25 if they spend $25+ in the first 30 days

In total, a family of 6 (the max supported by Family Sharing) can earn up to $200 altogether, with $100 for the co-owner and $25 for each of the 4 participants.

The cash back comes in the form of Daily Cash, just like Apple Card’s standard reward system. There are no hoops to jump through, the money is made available right away once your family members hit their spending minimum.

Getting started adding family members

Apple utilizes its existing Family Sharing feature to add co-owners and participants, so if your family members are already set up as part of your iCloud family, adding them to your Apple Card is quick and easy inside the Wallet app.

Qualifying Apple Card holders will see the promotion pop up inside their Wallet app, as seen in this Reddit post.

If you already have family members on your Apple Card, perhaps from last year when a similar promo was offered, unfortunately this offer will not be available to you, as all qualifying members have to be new Apple Card holders.

Do you have an Apple Card? Have you shared it with your family members for this promo? Let us know about that experience in the comments.