Apple Card promo offering up to $125 Daily Cash reward to promote ‘Family’ feature

Apple Card holders can earn up to $125 in Daily Cash rewards thanks to a limited-time promotion. The campaign is focused on Apple Card holders who have taken advantage of the Apple Card Family feature.

Apple Card launched on April 20, 2019, bringing deep iPhone integration to a credit card backed by Goldman Sachs. Two years later, Apple expanded Apple Card from being available for individuals only to supporting up to five users.

Apple Card Family allows the primary cardholder to share the account with family members aged 13 and up. Apple’s Wallet app on the iPhone allows the cardholder to track individual spending, and members can be given spending access only.

The shared Apple Card experience also allows each Apple Card Family member to earn their own Daily Cash. This is the primary perk of Apple Card, as Apple offers various percentage rates for cash back on Apple Card transactions.

Daily Cash can be used toward the Apple Card balance, spent through Apple Cash with Apple Pay, or even transferred to a separate bank account where it can be withdrawn as actual cash.

As for the new promotion, Apple Card holders are being invited to “Share up to $125 with your family” for a limited time. Apple says that adding up to five new participants to Apple Card Family will give each member $25 when they spend $25 within 30 days.

The limited-time promotion is live now and runs until Monday, June 5. (This happens to be the date of Apple’s next big event where it is expected to unveil its long-rumored mixed reality headset.)

Apple also recently launched a compelling new feature for Apple Card holders with high-yield savings accounts. Apple Card is available through the Wallet app on the iPhone in the United States.

Thanks Antonio!