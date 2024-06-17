Your Monday morning edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break has arrived, and it’s filled with deals on Apple’s latest and greatest. This morning ushered in the very first straight up cash deal on the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro just before we spotted the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with the 16GB RAM upgrade at $210 off. This past weekend saw a particularly notable deal go live on Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell models that are starting at even lower prices in the larger 45mm sizes alongside a massive price drop on the official Leather Link band, 15W MagSafe chargers, and more. Head below for a closer look.

First cash deal hits the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro at $1,550, more from $944

We have been keeping close tabs on Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro lineup since its release last month, and we have now spotted a deal on the one configuration that has managed to side-step any notable price drops until today. The 1TB M4 iPad Pro in the 11-inch form-factor has now dropped down to $1,549.99 shipped. This is the Space Black model on sale at Amazon, but it is also the very first time we have tracked a straight up cash discount on this configuration in either color. The new all-time low Amazon pricing is the best we can find outside of an Excellent condition Open-Box listing at Best Buy for $1,518.99 shipped.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM $1,489 Amazon low

Joining a series of ongoing deals on other configurations, including the base model 13-inch at the new $899 all-time low, Amazon is now offering the elevated 15-inch model with 16GB of memory and the 512GB storage down at $1,489 shipped. Now marked down in all four colorways, this is the top-of-the-line stock Apple configuration seeing a solid $210 price drop. Now $10 under our previous mention, this is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this model. Head below for more details.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell 45mm from $400 (Up to $129 off)

While we have been featuring rock solid $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9 GPS models from $299, it’s now time to take a look at the GPS + Cellular configurations. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering some notable deals across various sizes and styles on Apple’s fully connected, latest-generation wearables with the aluminum 41mm models now marked down to $399 and the larger 45mm on sale for $429, both with free shipping. These configurations carry regular prices at $499 and $529, delivering straight up $100 cash discounts – many of the styles and band options are now back at the all-time low with prices like these.

Update: Select 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular configurations have now dropped even lower to $399.99 shipped. That’s $129 off, $29 under our previous mention, and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. It comes within $10 of the very limited all-time low we spotted previously.

Apple’s originally $99 Leather Link Watch band just dropped to $25

As part of its Tech-tastic Deals, Woot is now offering the best price we have tracked on the official Leather Link Apple Watch Band at just $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Our last mention at $32 was a wildly low price, but $25 is next level. Amazon still sells it at $81, for comparison. This is an official Apple Leather Link band that was sold for $99 before Apple replaced its leather accessories with the FineWoven treatment that has not gone over well with customers, to say the least. I think we can all appreciate the more eco-friendly approach Apple is taking, but it did make some gorgeous leather gear for folks that are into that kind of thing – this band was/is one of the nicest examples of that for me. Head below for more details.

New Belkin 3-in-1 foldable Qi2 MagSafe charging station surfaces with early launch deal at $90

Expanding upon the 2-in-1 design of Belkin’s latest BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W charging station, the new BoostCharge 3-in-1 features the same amped-up power capabilities just with a more versatile design that can accommodate iPhone, AirPods, and your Apple Watch at the same time.

Carrying a $99.99 MSRP, over on Amazon you’ll find the new Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 MagSafe Foldable Charger with an on-page coupon knocking the price down to $89.99 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Nomad’s metal/glass 15W Base One Max 3-in-1 MFi MagSafe charging station from $67

We love our Nomad gear around here, as any 9to5Toys reader already knows, and we just spotted a notable deal on its Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger. just after the debut of its Apple Find My Tracking Card with MagSafe charging – it’s really good one – the new Horween leather passport wallet, the 1st Gen Base One Max charging station has now dropped to $95 shipped. This is a regularly $150 unit at $55 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. You can also score an open-box model right here for $67. It is at least $75 under the price of the latest model and the only real difference here is the Apple Watch Fast Charger. With the 1st Gen you’re still getting 15W of juice to your iPhone and a similar form-factor with the 3-in-1 action for your entire Apple EDC.

