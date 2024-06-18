iOS 18: Three new features you probably don’t know about

iOS 18 was officially announced last week at WWDC, but we’re still learning more about all of the new features and changes. In release notes published on its developer website, Apple has a few additional tidbits on improvements to FaceTime, changes to the Wallet app, and more.

In the Wallet app, Apple says that iOS 18 has a clever new feature to help prevent fraud when adding an ID to your iPhone:

To help prevent fraud, when adding an ID to your iPhone, you may be asked to take a Live Photo instead of, or in addition to, conducting a series of head and facial movements. The Live Photo is evaluated by your device and Apple to help ensure that the photo being submitted is of a live person and that the same live person is submitting their photo.

There’s also an improvement to how Siri performs in the car, specifically for cars that don’t have CarPlay:

In iOS 18, when an iPhone is connected via Bluetooth to a vehicle without CarPlay, Siri’s audio quality can be significantly improved through the new option “Respond over Media Source”. Users will be able to enable this feature by going to Settings “Siri & Search” → “Siri Responses” → “When Connected to Car Bluetooth”.

Finally, Apple says that it has improved how FaceTime works in Low Data Mode:

FaceTime in Low Data Mode now uses more data when network conditions are good for improved video call quality.

iOS 18 is currently in developer beta testing, with a public beta expected next month and a general release in September. Between now and September, there will be a lot of changes to iOS 18 – and we’ll have all of the coverage here at 9to5Mac.