 Skip to main content

Solid-state battery with 100x energy density could be used in Apple devices

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 18 2024 - 6:31 am PT
6 Comments
Solid-state battery with 100x energy density in development | TDK image of the new material

Apple battery supplier TDK has announced the development of a technology it says could be used in next-gen solid-state batteries to offer one hundred times the energy density of existing ones …

I’m always wary of breakthrough battery claims. It seems pretty much every year researchers will announce some incredible new technology which offers the prospect of charging a MacBook once a month – then we never see or hear about it ever again.

In this particular case, it does seem that TDK has gotten a little further along in the process – actually developing the material, though not yet any batteries using it.

The immediate goal appears to be for smaller devices.

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1,000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.

TDK’s technology is aimed at a solution that can be utilized in various wearable devices, such as wireless earphones, hearing aids and even smartwatches.

Whether the tech will make it into Apple devices is currently unclear, with the AirTag potentially the best candidate in the short-term. It’s intended to be used in replacements for the type of button cells used in AirTags. Currently these are non-rechargeable, and last for around an hour.

However, new EU regulations requires brands to phase out disposable batteries in favor of rechargeable ones, and that’s what TDK is intending to develop here.

Given that the batteries can be recharged, that potentially enables them to be used in other Apple devices, like AirPods and the Apple Watch.

What would be most exciting for any long-life battery tech, though, would be use in larger devices: iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Vision Pro. As always, though, I’m not holding my breath.

Image: TDK

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experi…
Tech Industry AirTags

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing