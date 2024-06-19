What’s your top Apple TV+ release of 2024 so far? [Poll]

The year is reaching its halfway point, and Apple TV+ has released a variety of new series, movies, and returning shows. There are plenty of summer debuts hitting soon, but before we head into the second half of 2024, let’s take stock of what the service has produced so far.

What has been your favorite TV+ release of 2024 so far?

There’s been a lot of TV+ content to enjoy through the first six months of the year, including prestige film releases like Killers of the Flower Moon.

For today’s poll, though, we’re going to focus on original series debuts. That’s right, movies and returning series are being left aside for now.

Although some of this year’s releases have arguably been mixed, there have been a number of gems amid that mix. What has your favorite new series been?

Let us know in the poll below.