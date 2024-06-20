Apple releases Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 alongside Final Cut Pro 10.8 for Mac

Apple today released highly-anticipated updates to both Final Cut Pro for iPad and Final Cut Pro for Mac. The iPad version, now called Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, takes full advantage of the new iPad Pro with M4 chip. Apple notes that it enables up to 2x faster rendering and supports up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW than with the M1 iPad Pro.

The headline feature for the Final Cut Pro for iPad update is the new Live Multicam capability, which lets users wirelessly connect and preview up to four cameras simultaneously, all in one place. Cameras can be a combination of iPhone and iPad devices, with users garnering a director’s view of each camera to manual control settings via the all-new Final Cut Camera app, a pro-focused camera app from Apple, which also launches today.

Final Cut Camera powers the new Live Multicam feature but can also be used as a standalone app. It features pro-focused areas, such as manual focus, shutter speed, ISO, focus peaking, zebras, grid overlays, audio level monitoring, and more.

If you’re more interested in the editing side of the spectrum, there is one major new feature that has been a long time coming: external drive support! And if you own an Apple Pencil Pro, you’ll be happy to know that the update enables barrel roll for more precise control of Live Drawing tools and squeeze to pull up brushes and settings.

No doubt, there are sure to be other changes, and we'll be digging through those as well.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 release notes



• Connect to Final Cut Camera on iPad or iPhone to record up to four angles at once using Live Multicam.

• Easily create and edit projects on a connected external storage device.

• Dial in your exposure with shutter speed and ISO controls in pro camera mode.

• Enable focus peaking to ensure your footage is sharp while recording.

• Polish your videos with 12 new color grading presets, 6 dynamic glitch backgrounds, 20 soundtracks, 8 basic text titles, and more.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 requires iPadOS 17.4 or later, and iPad models with the M1 chip or later.

But let’s not forget about the Mac, because Apple also released Final Cut Pro 10.8 for Mac users. As previously announced, new AI-assisted features make their way to version 10.8, including Enhance Light and Color, and Smooth Slo-Mo. Apple notes that Enhance Light and Color auto-adjusts video for proper color correction, while Smooth Slo-Mo blends video frames intelligently for higher-quality movement.

Version 10.8 is also sure to improve workflows, with custom names for color corrections and video effects in the inspector making their way to Final Cut Pro. Users can now also search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects in the timeline index. Finally, there’s a text-based timeline search feature that surfaces pertinent details like reel, scene, camera angle, and more.

Final Cut Pro 10.8 release notes

• Automatically improve the color, color balance, contrast, and brightness of video or still images using the new Enhance Light and Color effect, powered by machine learning.

• Enable Smooth Slo-Mo to create amazing slow-motion visuals with an AI-enhanced algorithm on Mac models with Apple silicon.

• Stay organized by renaming color corrections and video effects in the inspector.

• Drag effects right from the inspector to other clips in the timeline or viewer.

• Use new filters in the timeline index to quickly identify clips with audio effects, video effects, retiming changes, missing media, or missing effects.

• Search in the timeline index by reel, scene, camera angle, camera name, custom metadata, or effect name.

• Search for clips in the browser using new “Starts With” and “Ends With” search criteria.

• Improves timeline scrolling behavior during reverse playback.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 requires macOS 13.5 or later, 8GB of RAM (16GB recommended), a Metal-capable graphics card (Intel-based Mac computers only), and 6.5GB of available disk space.