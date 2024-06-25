Today’s deals are now ready to go with notable opportunities to pickup the Wi-Fi + Cell 13-inch M2 iPad Air starting from $855. Folks looking to land the latest 15-inch M3 MacBook Air instead are also in luck as the sought-after 16GB model is now $200 off the going rate with more affordable configurations marked down as well. From there, we move over to the new Sonos Ace headphones with notable open-box offers live once again to usher in the lowest price yet, Apple Watch-compatible smart locks, Apple Pencil deals, and more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cell from $855

Some folks have been asking for Wi-Fi + Cell deals on Apple’s latest iPads, and we have spotted some notable options on the new M2 Air. Amazon now has the entry-level 128GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air starting back at the $904 shipped all-time low there, down from the usual $949 – the Wi-Fi only variant is currently marked down to $754 shipped. But there are also some compelling open-box options with the cellular capabilities available via Best Buy with as much as $94 in savings and full 1-year warranties directly from Apple.

We have yet to see the 13-inch M2 iPad Air in the Wi-Fi + Cell configuration drop any lower than the $904 they are starting at right now. But you can land an open-box unit at Best Buy in Space Gray for $854.99 shipped. That’s $94 off the regular $949 price tag and the lowest total we have tracked that anyone actually had a chance to score – some other excellent condition open-box models have gone live for less, but sold out almost immediately.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Save $200 on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD

While the all-time low pricing has come and gone on the entry-level 13-inch M3 MacBook Airs, Apple’s arguably most compelling current-generation laptop, the latest 15-inch Air with 16GB of RAM, is once again $200 off. Amazon is now offering the Midnight and Space Gray options down at $1,499 shipped with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD. This is within $10 of the all-time low and joins ongoing all-time lows on the entry-level M3 15-inch Air from $1,129, down from the usual $1,299, and the 8GB/512GB model at $1,329 shipped from the usual $1,499. Get even more details right here.

Sonos Ace set the ‘standard for prosumer headphones’ – now back down to $382

Best Buy’s open-box Sonos Ace headphones deals are back with even lower prices. Sure, brand new is best, but saving money is better and these are excellent condition units that “work and look like new,” have been restored to factory settings, and come with a full 1 year warranty. Regularly $449 and still fetching as much at Amazon, you can now land the black set down at $381.99 shipped via Best Buy – this is a few bucks under our first mention, matching our previous deal price, and the lowest price we have tracked yet. The only actual brand new deal we have tracked thus far is over at Adorama where you can still grab two pairs for $853 shipped (team up with a friend maybe?), down from the regular $895.

The Sonos Ace feature the brand’s custom-designed drivers alongside “mind-blowing” lossless and spatial audio over Bluetooth or USB-C. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Dive into our Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max feature. Or just forget that and go score a pair of AirPods Max right now while they are $100 off.

Access the smart Yale Assure Lock 2 with Apple Watch or your fingerprint down at $230

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, and siting alongside the ongoing Member Deals Days sale, Best Buy is offering the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock with Wi-Fi for $229.99 shipped. This deal is also now matched at Amazon. Regularly $280, this is $50 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and within $10 of the lowest we have tracked this year. While this offer is available to everyone, paid My Best Buy Plus members can knock an additional $20 off too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review right here at the entire lineup.

Apple Pencil (USB-C) works on M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air down at $69 low + Pro model at $119

The current-generation Apple Pencil lineup has grown to a total of four with most users looking towards the new Apple Pencil Pro for the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for the latest mini and previous Airs/Pros, and Apple Pencil (USB-C) – arguably the most universal of the bunch. The USB-C model works with just about any iPad with a USB-C port, which makes it the most affordable first-party solution for the new M4 Pro and M2 iPad Air models. On top of that, Amazon has just dropped it back down to the $69 shipped low to score it for even less. This is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon – the only option we can find for less from a reputable source is the Best Buy excellent condition open-box listing at $60.99. Head below for more details and offers on the rest of the Apple Pencil lineup.

Best Buy’s Member Deals Days: $400 off latest MacBook Pro, $600 off iPad

***Note: These deals are for paid My Best Buy Plus or Total members

As part of the Member Deals Days sale, Best Buy is offering as much as $400 in savings for Plus and Total members on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3 machines. We do see configurations drop $300 at Amazon, but more rarely do we see $350 off, and even less often a straight up $400 price drop on the newest, current-generation Apple pro laptops that released last November. Both of the standout options below are now undercutting Amazon for Best Buy Plus and Total members – the 18GB variant is on par with Best Buy’s list if you are not a paid member.

Another standout here for folks not intersted in the latest and greatest iPad Pro is the up to $600 in savings on the previous-generation models. You’ll find the 11-inch models starting from $649 with the upgraded 512GB Wi-Fi + Cell models now as much as $400 off the going rate. The 12.9-inch 6th generation Wi-Fi + Cell models with 1TB and 2TB of storage are seeing the deepest deals of all, falling the full $600 and starting from $1,399 from the usual $1,999 and up.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac now starting at $1,150 ($150 off all configs)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac down down at $1,149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon on all four colorways of the base 256GB model. Still up at the full $1,299 via Best Buy and currently marked down to $1,199 via B&H, Amazon is now offering nearly $150 off the latest Apple all-in-one desktop machine. This deals lands on par with our Memorial Day mention and the price drop before that, coming within $1 of the best price we have tracked in 2024. You will find the 10-core models seeing the same $150 price drop right now as well, alongside select colorways of the 10-core 512GB variants from $1,449. Head below for more details.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell and more at least $100 off

While we are still tracking an impressive $100 in savings across just about every Apple Watch Series 9 configuration out there right now (details on those below), not to mention notable deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Best Buy is taking things even further today with the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight Aluminum model down at $409 shipped. Regularly $529, this is actually $120 off, one of the lowest we have ever tracked on the 45mm Cell model, and the best we can find. As this appears to be the only style with the extra savings right now, there’s no telling how long it might last.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]