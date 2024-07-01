 Skip to main content

Slow Horses season 4 gets release date on Apple TV+

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 1 2024 - 6:46 am PT
5 Comments
Slow Horses Season 4

One of the most successful and beloved series on Apple TV+, enjoyed by critics and audiences alike, is getting a new season very soon. Here’s when you can expect Slow Horses season 4 to drop.

Apple announced that season 4 of its Gary Oldman-starring critical darling, Slow Horses, will release on Wednesday, September 4.

The season’s first two episodes will release September 4, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday thereafter through October 2. This means Slow Horses season 4 will contain six episodes total, just like each previous season.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in an MI5 dumping ground department known unaffectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House’s already unstable foundations.

Slow Horses is one of the only Apple TV+ series to have four seasons produced, joining series like The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and Trying on that short list.

In a rare move for a series, Slow Horses has also already been renewed for a fifth season. Each season of Slow Horses is based on a title in Mick Herron’s spy series “Slough House.” The fourth season is based on the novel “Spook Street,” and the fifth will be based on “London Rules.”

Are you a fan of Slow Horses? Which season has been your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

