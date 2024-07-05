 Skip to main content

Apple execs talk iOS 18’s divisive Photos app redesign in new interview

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 5 2024 - 5:58 pm PT
3 Comments
Photos app iOS 18

One of the biggest changes in iOS 18 the all-new Photos app, which was been completely redesigned. In a new interview with The National, a trio of Apple executives discussed the new Photos app design, which has proven to be somewhat controversial so far.

Billy Sorrentino, senior director at Apple’s human interface design team, explained the motivation behind this dramatic redesign.

“As our features, users and libraries have grown, so has the density of the [Photos] app. So rather than hunt and peck throughout, we’ve created a simple streamlined single view photos experience based on deep intelligence,” Sorrentino explained. “Ultimately, we wanted to remove friction.”

The new Photos app design focuses a lot on customization, giving users more control over the layout of the interface.

“Lots of deep intelligence combined with customization means that Photos can be more personal,” Apple’s Della Huff, manager of the camera and photos product marketing team, explained. “Everyone has a different workflow and so automatic customisation is really key here.”

At WWDC 2024 last month, Apple described the Photos update as its “biggest-ever redesign.” The new design centers around a single view that displays a grid of photos alongside collections and easy access to favorites, people, places, and more.

iOS 18 is currently in developer beta testing, and there will likely be changes between now and when the update is released to everyone in September. So far, the Photos app redesign has been a polarizing topic among Apple users, but there’s plenty of time for things to change.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com