Apple execs talk iOS 18’s divisive Photos app redesign in new interview

One of the biggest changes in iOS 18 the all-new Photos app, which was been completely redesigned. In a new interview with The National, a trio of Apple executives discussed the new Photos app design, which has proven to be somewhat controversial so far.

Billy Sorrentino, senior director at Apple’s human interface design team, explained the motivation behind this dramatic redesign.

“As our features, users and libraries have grown, so has the density of the [Photos] app. So rather than hunt and peck throughout, we’ve created a simple streamlined single view photos experience based on deep intelligence,” Sorrentino explained. “Ultimately, we wanted to remove friction.”

The new Photos app design focuses a lot on customization, giving users more control over the layout of the interface.

“Lots of deep intelligence combined with customization means that Photos can be more personal,” Apple’s Della Huff, manager of the camera and photos product marketing team, explained. “Everyone has a different workflow and so automatic customisation is really key here.”

At WWDC 2024 last month, Apple described the Photos update as its “biggest-ever redesign.” The new design centers around a single view that displays a grid of photos alongside collections and easy access to favorites, people, places, and more.

iOS 18 is currently in developer beta testing, and there will likely be changes between now and when the update is released to everyone in September. So far, the Photos app redesign has been a polarizing topic among Apple users, but there’s plenty of time for things to change.