Eddy Cue details his daily drivers, Apple Music vs Spotify, and more [Video]

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, doesn’t do as many interviews as some of his fellow Apple executives. This week, however, Cue sat down with Safwan AhmedMia on the SuperSaf YouTube channel to talk about Apple’s range of services, his favorite Apple products and memories, and more.

In the interview, Cue details the Apple products he uses as his daily drivers, and his answers probably won’t surprise you. Cue says he uses an iPhone 15 Pro Max, the 13-inch iPad Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, a Mac Studio, and (perhaps most surprisingly), the new $79 Beats Solo Buds. Cue says the 13-inch iPad Pro is probably the device he uses most, much like Apple CEO Tim Cook.

On why someone should choose to use Apple Music over something like Spotify, Cue explained:

Everyone pretty much has all the same songs so there are not any differences there, but that doesn’t mean you can’t innovate and that you can’t do special things. That’s the mistake that people think. If you look over the last few years, we’ve innovated in quality of the music. In the history of music, there’s really been two formats, mono and stereo. Now, with our surround surround, it’s the first time that you put on a set of AirPods and you’re moving your head and the music is like you’re sitting on the stage with the band exactly how they were hearing it when they’re singing it. We still think there’s a people part here, as much as we love technology. There’s still an aspect of people that’s critical to us. That starts with radio, where we do live radio shows with real DJs, and the playlists we’re creating that are algorithmic but always with a personal touch to it. We’ve done things that have been really cool with lyrics. One of the things that we knew we sucked at doing was classical inside of Apple Music. So we decided like if you love classical we should give you the same kind of experiences. So we went off and did a completely different application for Apple Classical. I’m incredibly proud of the team becausewe’re always thinking of new ideas that make the service better for our customers and listeners and I thinkthere’s a lot more to do

You can check out the full video below. I really enjoyed seeing Cue in the limelight for the first time in a while, so it’s well worth a watch.