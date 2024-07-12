Apple defeats lawsuit that alleged third-party app restrictions cause higher iPhone prices

As reported by Reuters, Apple has won its bid to have a class action lawsuit that. challenged its “closed ecosystem of apps and services” dismissed. US District Judge Richard Seeborg concluded that the plaintiffs, who alleged that these practices lead to higher iPhone prices, “lack antitrust standing for all their claims.”

The proposed class action lawsuit alleged that Apple “engages in anticompetitive conduct through agreements with browsers that prevent third-party apps from entering the market.” The lawsuit came after Apple opened the iPhone up to third-party browser engines in the European Union in January.

The lawsuit contends that the use of WebKit on iOS restricts functionality of web apps. This limitation then discourages the development of progressive web apps (PWAs) and ensures that other browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox function as alternative versions of Safari rather than independent browsers. This anti-competitive behavior leads to higher iPhone prices for consumers, the plaintiffs alleged.

”Apple’s prices are not artificially inflated; they are competitive in light of the fierce competition Apple faces from its competitors,” Apple said in response to the lawsuit last month.

Judge Seeborg sided with Apple, approving the company’s motion to dismiss. The plaintiffs were given thirty days to file an amended lawsuit. You can read the full filing here.