 Skip to main content

iOS 17.6 developer and public betas RC now available with release notes

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 23 2024 - 10:14 am PT
0 Comments
iOS 17.6

Today Apple has released the latest and hopefully final beta update for iOS 17.6. This new update is the RC (release candidate), and is available both as a developer beta and public beta. Release notes are now available for the first time.

New developer and public beta available now

It has only been a week since the last iOS 17.6 beta debuted, which was thought at the time to be one of the last. Now that’s been confirmed, as today’s beta is the RC build.

This latest version of iOS 17.6 is build 21G79, and it is expected to receive a public release soon.

New today is the inclusion of a short blurb for release notes:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

We had suspected throughout the beta cycle that the release was focused primarily on stability improvements, and that’s now been confirmed.

The only new feature of note that’s been known is the inclusion of Catch Up, an addition to the TV app for sports views with MLS Season Pass.

Installing the iOS 17.6 RC

To install the latest version of iOS 17.6, if you’re already running the OS version you can simply open the software update screen on your device and see the beta available as a new update.

If you have not yet installed iOS 17.6 on your device, you’ll first need to have a developer account or register for the public beta program, then do the following:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  2. Go to ‘General’
  3. Tap ‘Software Update’
  4. Select the appropriate beta under ‘Beta Updates’

After following these steps, you will see the latest build of iOS 17.6 available for download.

Are you running iOS 17.6 beta? Let us know in the comments if you find anything new.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 17.6

iOS 17.6

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications