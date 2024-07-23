iOS 17.6 developer and public betas RC now available with release notes

Today Apple has released the latest and hopefully final beta update for iOS 17.6. This new update is the RC (release candidate), and is available both as a developer beta and public beta. Release notes are now available for the first time.

New developer and public beta available now

It has only been a week since the last iOS 17.6 beta debuted, which was thought at the time to be one of the last. Now that’s been confirmed, as today’s beta is the RC build.

This latest version of iOS 17.6 is build 21G79, and it is expected to receive a public release soon.

New today is the inclusion of a short blurb for release notes:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

We had suspected throughout the beta cycle that the release was focused primarily on stability improvements, and that’s now been confirmed.

The only new feature of note that’s been known is the inclusion of Catch Up, an addition to the TV app for sports views with MLS Season Pass.

Installing the iOS 17.6 RC

To install the latest version of iOS 17.6, if you’re already running the OS version you can simply open the software update screen on your device and see the beta available as a new update.

If you have not yet installed iOS 17.6 on your device, you’ll first need to have a developer account or register for the public beta program, then do the following:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Go to ‘General’ Tap ‘Software Update’ Select the appropriate beta under ‘Beta Updates’

After following these steps, you will see the latest build of iOS 17.6 available for download.

Are you running iOS 17.6 beta? Let us know in the comments if you find anything new.