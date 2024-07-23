New watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18 betas now available

Apple is rolling out new betas for watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 for developers. These updates come ahead of a public release for Apple’s newest software platforms in September.

Here are the build numbers for today’s new betas:

watchOS 11 beta 4: 22R5318h

tvOS 18 beta 4: 22J5324f

visionOS 2 beta 4: 22N5286g

As a refresher, watchOS 11 brings a new Vitals app, upgrades to the Fitness app, improvements to the Smart Stack feature, and more. tvOS 18 adds a new InSight feature alongside improvements to Enhance Dialogue and subtitles.

Finally, visionOS 2 includes a new Bora Bora environment, new gestures for accessing the home view and control center, keyboard occlusion, and more.

Spot any changes in today’s new beats? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.