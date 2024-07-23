 Skip to main content

New watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18 betas now available

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 23 2024 - 10:17 am PT
1 Comment
watchOS 11 beta 4

Apple is rolling out new betas for watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 for developers. These updates come ahead of a public release for Apple’s newest software platforms in September.

Here are the build numbers for today’s new betas: 

  • watchOS 11 beta 4: 22R5318h
  • tvOS 18 beta 4: 22J5324f
  • visionOS 2 beta 4: 22N5286g

As a refresher, watchOS 11 brings a new Vitals app, upgrades to the Fitness app, improvements to the Smart Stack feature, and more. tvOS 18 adds a new InSight feature alongside improvements to Enhance Dialogue and subtitles. 

Finally, visionOS 2 includes a new Bora Bora environment, new gestures for accessing the home view and control center, keyboard occlusion, and more. 

Spot any changes in today’s new beats? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications