Get ready to see a lot of iPads on college football sidelines this season

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 24 2024 - 9:30 am PT
2 Comments

If you’re a college football fan, you’ll see a lot of iPads on the sidelines this year. Both the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) have announced that they are teaming up with Apple to bring the iPad Pro and iPad Air to football sidelines and coaching booths.

This comes after the NCAA approved new technology rules for college football back in April.

As announced by the conference earlier this month, ACC teams will have access to league-provided iPad Pro and iPad Air devices for reviewing video during games. According to ACC commissioner Jim Philips, this is part of the conference’s focus on an “unparalleled prioritization of technology.”

“The ACC continues its commitment in embracing the use of technology to elevate the performance of our student-athletes, teams, officials, and more,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We are proud to advance the sport of football and build upon our positive experiences over the last two years of testing in men’s and women’s basketball. Between our state-of-the-art ACC Game Day Operations Center, being at the forefront of testing the technology in basketball and with this year’s integration in football, we are proud of our unparalleled prioritization of technology and the positive impact it will have for our league.”

Meanwhile, the SEC also says all teams will have sideline access to iPad Air and iPad Pro models during games this year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey touted the new partnership with Apple in a statement:

“The SEC is committed to using technology to support the competitive experience, and today we are excited to announce new ways we are integrating technology to advance the sport of football,” shared Sankey. “The SEC is proud to introduce iPad to the sidelines during college football games to elevate the performance of student-athletes into the future.”

Scott Brodrick, Apple’s Worldwide iPad Product Marketing added:

“We’re thrilled the SEC is utilizing iPad, as its unique capabilities and versatility make it the ideal solution to support coaches and student-athletes.

With an unrivaled combination of advanced displays, powerful performance, portability, fast connectivity, all day battery life and versatile accessories, iPad will let coaches and players make in-game adjustments and empower athletes to compete at the highest level.”

