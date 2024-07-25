Today’s collection of Apple deals features price drops across a wide selection of current-generation gear starting with the return of straight up $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9. You’ll find just about every size, color, and style on tap here today with deals starting from $299 shipped. From there, we move over to the most affordable Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air on sale for $699 shipped joined by up to $250 in savings on M3 MacBook Pro models, and that’s just for starters. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Just about all Apple Watch Series 9 configs are now $100 off once again

While we did see some fleeting deals for around $20 less over Prime Day, Amazon and Best Buy are once again offering various Apple Watch Series 9 configurations at $100 off the going rate. The new Series 10 models are certainly inbound, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price come September, it might be a long while before we see those new releases see deals deals this deep. Series 9 carries Apple’s S9 chip – the latest and greatest in the Series model wearable internals. All of the health and fitness tracking tech you know and love is at the ready alongside emergency features, Apple’s brightest Series model 3,000-nit display, and those double tap pinch gestures (details here). Head below to see how pricing breaks down across the lineup.

This is the lowest price of entry to the new Wi-Fi + Cell M2 iPad Air lineup

If you’re looking to get in on the M2 iPad Air game without spending a fortune but still remain connected just about anywhere, Amazon has now brought back the all-time low pricing on the entry-level 11-inch 128GB model with Wi-Fi + Cell connectivity at $699 shipped with a couple color options. This is a regular $749 tablet, but you might as well keep the $50 in your pocket if you’re looking to bring one home right now. Deals on the cellular M2 Airs have been hard to come by outside of the pricey higher-end models, and this deal is matching the lowest we have tracked yet.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

New low delivers $250 in savings on Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM

Joining an ongoing low on the base model 14-inch M3 Pro, Amazon is offering the elevated 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD down at $1,749 shipped right now. This is a regularly $1,999 machine seeing a solid $250 price drop and it looks like it could sell out (or jump back up in price) at any time. This is machine is a great buy at $1,799 if you need the extra storage, but with the extra $50 in savings, today’s all-time low sweetens the deal even more. Folks who can make do with the 8GB of RAM can score the M3 Pro chip laptop down at $1,599 from the usual $1,799 list.

While you can score the M3 Pro chip model at $50 less right now, that model has half the internal storage as today’s featured deal. You could also otherwise drop down to the 8GB variant of the base M3 to land a new MacBook at $1,399, or $200 off the list price.

iOttie’s new Qi2 MagSafe dashboard or windshield car mount just fell to its lowest price at $42

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Opening for heart rate monitor

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Four unique and handsome colors

Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort

Stitched with precision thread

Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

American full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

Grab yourself, the kids, or grandma Apple’s current iPad 10 while it’s back at $300 in all colors

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air returns to Prime Day pricing today from $1,099 ($200 off)

While the fantastic Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air 13-inch have come and gone, they were incredibly sweet while they lasted and deals on the 15-incher are back! Amazon is now offering the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage back down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regularly $1,299 list and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Folks looking to jump up to 16GB model with a 512GB SSD can score one for $1,499 shipped, down from the regular $1,699 – this is within $10 of the all-time low.

