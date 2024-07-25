 Skip to main content

Grindstone, Apple Arcade fan favorite, scores 100 new levels in update

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 25 2024 - 9:03 am PT
Looking for a great time on Apple Arcade? One of the service’s games with a strong fan following, Grindstone, just scored a big update that adds 100 new levels.

Grindstone, from Capybara Games, first launched in the early days of Apple Arcade back in 2019. It was one of my favorite titles on the service and has remained so ever since.

Over the years, Grindstone has been updated periodically with new levels, but rarely has it received as substantial an expansion as today’s. The latest update adds 100 brand new levels as part of a new world in the game: the Mysticverse.

Here’s a summary of the game:

Grindstone is a game of sword-slashing puzzle battles. Grindstone Mountain is overrun with vicious Creeps! Slay your way up its treacherous peak where fortune, glory (and death) awaits!

Smash Creeps to get huge combos and earn precious grindstones in this critically acclaimed puzzle-battler. Cash in your grindstones to craft new gear and overcome devious enemies, obstacles, and boss encounters as you conquer Grindstone Mountain’s 200+ levels, and prove your prowess on the daily mode’s leaderboards.

If you’re a longtime Grindstone fan, the game’s 100 new levels should provide a lot of entertainment over the coming weekend. If you’ve never played the game, I highly recommend giving it a try.

Grindstone is available for download on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with an Apple Arcade subscription.

What are some of your favorite Apple Arcade games? Let us know in the comments.

