Level up your iPhone with these five Magsafe accessories

Apple introduced MagSafe into its iPhone lineup with the iPhone 12. Since then, the Magsafe accessory ecosystem has exploded. We have battery packs, pop sockets, holders, lanyards, and more. I wanted to show off five of my favorite Magsafe accessories I use frequently and provide great functionality.

This Magsafe battery bank has been my favorite since Apple discontinued its own. Raycon recently released a few new power-related accessories, and this MagSafe power bank has a trick up its sleeve!

There are countless MagSafe battery banks out there. But they are all relatively the same when it comes to function. They usually have light indicators to tell you how much battery is left on the battery bank. Apple’s MagSafe battery bank’s secret sauce was its software integrations with your iPhone. So it would show up in your battery widget, it trickle charged when needed, it had reverse charging, and it even had the correct MagSafe animation when first attaching it to the iPhone. What if I told you this Raycon battery bank also did all of this?

This is the first 3rd party MagSafe power bank I have used or even seen that has iOS integrations. So the battery life shows up in your battery widget, you can charge both the battery and the iPhone simultaneously with one cable and its insanely slim!

The Raycon Magic Power Bank Slim retails for $49.99, but there is a 20% discount code on their website, bringing it down to $40. The battery is 5000mAh, so it can easily charge up your iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

2. Aulumu G5 4 in 1 Kickstand & Box Opener

This might be one of my most used MagSafe accessories. It has two main functions for me. The first is that it is a kickstand. You place this stand on your iPhone, and the stand opens up to allow you to view your iPhone in landscape and portrait orientations. It is also considered a holder because of how it sticks out, making it easier to hold onto your iPhone.

However, the most useful piece of this accessory is this small 3mm ceramic blade that is spring-loaded and housed in the kickstand. It has been the perfect tool for all of the unboxing scenarios that I am lucky enough to have. From a safety standpoint, since the blade is spring-loaded, it will never poke out unless you hold it out.

The Aulumu G05 is on amazon for $32.98 but there is also a 15% discount so it comes down to about $28. This is great for someone that is looking for a multifunctional stand that also can be used as a fidget toy with the way it clicks and spins.

This is one of those sleeper picks that has gotten useful the longer I have had it. Its a very simple, yet useful accessory, especially for someone looking to take pictures. The Moft Phone Stand, slaps onto the rear of your iPhone and is a thin as any other MagSafe wallet. But it full unfolds to give you a mini tripod setup for your iPhone! The stand gives you about 8in of clearance, holds your iPhone extremely confidently and can be used in so many situations.

Ive used this for :

On the go tripod for selfies

Stand for continuity camera on my iPhone

Normal iPhone stand to view content

Holder or my iPhone

The hinge is perfect for this accessory as well. It is sturdy, but still easy to move and gives a multitude of viewing angles. The Moft Movas stand is available for $35 with the 15% discount on Amazon and comes in four different color ways!

I recently wrote an article about recording ProRes footage directly to an SSD from your iPhone. Adding USB-C to iPhones has made this an efficient and game-changing feature. But what I highlighted in that post was the Qwiizlab MagSafe SSD enclosure. This enclosure is built with the iPhone videographer in mind. It attaches to the rear of your iPhone and brings the perfectly sized cable so you have a video studio on the go. It’s an epic accessory.

I mentioned that this is just the enclosure, so you must purchase the SSD storage separately, but I’ve seen a 1TB model for around $70. So, for about $100, you can have an additional 1 TB of storage attached to your iPhone 15 Pro Max that can be used for those large ProRes video files. One minute at 4k30 in ProRes is about 6GB, which will add up quickly!

Here is everything you get in the box:

Qwiizlab enclosure

10Gbps USB-C data cable

silicone thermal pads for heat dissipation

Necessary screwdriver and screws

Supports 2230 M.2 SSD Storage

Supports up to 2TB of storage

100W PD port

Now, this is an enclosure, meaning that you have to buy the storage separately. Below are a few options to choose from for a compatible SSD.

The enclosure is on sale for $33.50, so jump on it while you can!

Similar to the Moft tripod stand, this Moft Snap Flow is something you didn’t know you wanted until you had it. It follows the same design principles that make Moft so useful. They have a slim MagSafe accessory design that unfolds into something more helpful. This could be for you if you appreciate tangible products and physical feedback.

The Moft Snap Flow is a physical notepad and sticky pad that attaches via MagSafe to your phone. When you open up the notepad, you are greeted with either 20 sheets of paper or 40 sticky notes. The packaging comes with both and is easily swappable. In the center flap, you have this flat pen design that actually rolls up to give you a more familiar cylindrical shape of a pen to use on this paper. Not only can you take down some written notes or ideas, but you can also use it as a stand for your iPhone. It allows you to prop up your phone in both landscape and portrait orientations, but it can also be removed from the iPhone to prop itself up like a mini canvas.

Overall, I think this is a great example of creativity and just how useful something like MagSafe can be. The Moft Snap Flow is $39.99 and begins shipping in September!

Final take

These are just some of the Magsafe accessories that I have grown to love the more I use them. I think Magsafe is one of those features that will continue to evolve as brands get more and more creative. Let me know what you think of these accessories and if you have some other MagSafe accessories I should try out that you use.