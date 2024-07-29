 Skip to main content

UAG launches 3-in-1 Travel Charger with compact design and StandBy mode support

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 29 2024 - 8:08 am PT
UAG is out with several new Apple accessories this morning with the headlining product being its 3-in-1 Travel Charger. The new foldable iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger features an upright MagSafe-compatible solution that delivers StandBy mode on the go.

UAG launched the new 3-in-1 Travel Charger alongside the 10K Rugged Power Bank and Wireless Charging Pad + Stand.

UAG 3-in-1 Travel Charger specs

  • Convertible 3-in-1 travel and desktop charger
  • Multi-device charging – dedicated charging for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
  • Foldable design for on-the-go charging
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Built-in, magnetic phone stand flips up to charge and hold your phone either horizontally or vertically
  • Tech organizer, 4-foot cable, and global-ready 25W power adapter included
  • Price: $169.95 (€159.99 | $199.95 CAN)

Including the power cable, power adapter, and travel organizer is a great touch. And this foldable 3-in-1 Travel Charger featuring upright positioning for iPhone is unique which means you get StandBy support no matter where you are.

Here’s a closer look at the new travel charger:

Meanwhile, the new 10K Rugged Power Bank aims to keep you powered up with a durable and water-resistant design.

It offers up to 2.5 charges for iPhone and is available now priced at $99.95.

And the new Wireless Charging Pad + Stand looks to deliver a seamless and functional set-up for both viewing and charging. It’s available for $59.95.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

