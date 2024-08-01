 Skip to main content

Delta CEO calls Microsoft ‘probably the most fragile platform’ while praising Apple

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 1 2024 - 1:24 pm PT
3 Comments
CrowdStrike largest IT outage in history | Windows BSOD shown

The corporate reckoning over CrowdStrike continues. In a new interview with CNBC, Delta CEO Ed Bastian calls out Microsoft as having ‘probably the most fragile platform’ while praising Apple’s record with outages.

Microsoft seen as fragile, while Apple’s reputation is commended

This recent CNBC interview comes on the heels of Delta hiring an attorney to sue Microsoft and CrowdStrike. The company says the CrowdStrike outage cost it an estimated $500 million. So it’s seeking damages from the companies responsible.

While Delta continues to rely on Microsoft’s IT infrastructure, CEO Bastian still had pointed words for the company.

When asked about Delta and Microsoft’s relationship moving forward, he said:

My sense is they’re probably the most fragile platform within that space. When was the last time you heard of a big outage at Apple?

The interviewer questioned whether Apple’s better track record was simply because not as much enterprise relies on the company. Bastian avoided the question and moved on to reinforce that Delta and Microsoft are still partners, but greater care from Microsoft is needed.

The full interview is available via the video below.

9to5Mac’s Take

As I’ve written previously, CrowdStrike was free, positive publicity for the Mac. Major companies like Delta certainly won’t switch from Microsoft systems to Macs. But what they can do is publicly call out Microsoft and seek reparations. Apple just happens to be the beneficiary once again.

