Apple apologizes for new ‘Underdogs’ ad after growing controversy

Apple’s marketing team isn’t having the best year. A few short months ago, the company’s iPad ‘Crush’ ad was pulled following backlash from the creative community. Apple apologized and moved on. But now, another Apple ad—the latest ‘Underdogs’ video—has sparked fresh controversy and prompted a new apology.

In mid-July, Apple debuted the latest ad in its ‘The Underdogs’ series. Titled ‘OOO (Out of Office)’, the ad showed a team of co-workers using Apple products to accomplish various tasks on the go. Like previous installments of ‘The Underdogs,’ the video had a comedic tone throughout.

The point of controversy was the ad’s depiction of Thailand. Various scenes showed the co-workers navigating the country. Responses online have condemned the ad for misrepresenting Thailand as underdeveloped and behind the times.

Apple says it collaborated with a local production company in Thailand for the video. But the criticism nonetheless has persisted.

As reported by Patpicha Tanakasempipat at Bloomberg, the spokesperson for a Thai committee of the House of Representatives said Thursday:

Thai people are deeply unhappy with the advertisement. I encourage Thai people to stop using Apple products and change to other brands.

In response to the growing controversy, Apple has pulled the ad. It is no longer available to view on the company’s YouTube channel or other platforms.

Apple also issued the following statement Friday morning:

Our intent was to celebrate the country’s optimism and culture, and we apologize for not fully capturing the vibrancy of Thailand today. The film is no longer being aired.

Following this apology and removal of the ad, the controversy should die down. However, this marks another major misstep for Apple’s marketing team this year.

With the ‘Crush’ ad, Apple’s own in-house team developed the project. It wasn’t outsourced. It’s currently unknown whether that is also the case for this ‘Underdogs’ video.

Either way, I imagine the teams working on ads for the upcoming iPhone 16 are now taking special care to ensure Apple doesn’t find itself in this situation again.