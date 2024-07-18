Mac, iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro feature in latest Apple at Work comedy skit

Apple’s acclaimed Apple at Work comedy ad series continues with the return of ‘The Underdogs’, in a new video entitled OOO (Out of Office).

The Underdogs series kicked off during the pandemic summer of 2020, and the company has released a new instalment almost annually ever since, given the popularity of the shorts.

The Underdogs features a funny twist on office work, with the characters using Apple products to ultimately achieve their goals.

In the latest spot, the Apple Vision Pro headset features for the first time, in which we see Brian using spatial computing to juggle multiple tasks across multiple windows at the same time.

Watch the new ad here: