Apple promotes working from home in relatable new video featuring ‘The Underdogs’

Last year, Apple debuted a short film entitled “Apple at Work” to promote the enterprise integration of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Now, “The Underdogs” from that video are back, this time focused on working from home — and the associated struggles — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of this wacky, 7-minute short film is to highlight how Apple hardware and software help people working from home “unleash their creativity and productivity.” Apple explains:

The Underdogs are back, navigating their new normal with lots of unknowns but one reliable constant: Apple helps unleash their creativity and productivity even when they’re working from home. It’s still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it’s also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat. And it’s a world where collaboration never misses a beat, whether the team uses iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, or all of the above. Working from home (or working from anywhere) isn’t new, but what you can make happen together is.

Throughout the video, the so-called Underdogs are seen using Apple hardware such as AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch to help while working from home. Features like Face Time, Pages, and iMessage are also promoted in the video, as are the various challenges that come with working from home: being interrupted by pets, working in pajamas, video chat struggles, and much more.

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

Read more about working from home:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: