Apple commits to increased flexibility for parents and caregivers working from home

- Apr. 23rd 2020 2:28 pm PT

0

A new story from CNET today highlights how employees at Silicon Valley companies, including Apple, are struggling to balance professional demands with childcare while working from home. For its part, Apple says it is taking several steps to help its employees through this transition.

Apple says that it has increased communications with managers and employees during the coronavirus outbreak. This includes encouraging employees to ask “for help or accommodations,” but managers have also been told to “proactively help employees, too.” For instance, this includes offering increased flexibility for employees who are taking care of kids or elderly family members.

In a statement, Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet doubled down on Apple’s commitment to helping employees through this “trying time.”

No deadline is too important, and no priority is more urgent, than caring for our loved ones. Our goal is to be flexible, collaborative, and accommodating of every parent and caregiver on our teams. This is a trying time for everyone — especially parents — and we want to do all we can to support every member of our Apple family.

Apple employees have been working from home since at least early March. Apple executives held a company-wide virtual meeting last week, during which Tim Cook said the company does not yet know when employees will return to physical offices.

The full report from CNET is well worth a read, with details on how Silicon Valley companies such as Uber, Facebook, and Google are responding to the new working requirements caused by COVID-19.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intego Mac Security X9 50% off

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.