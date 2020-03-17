Apple highlights the best work from home apps in new App Store editorial story

Apple has drastically ramped up its App Store editorial content over the last several years with hand-picked curation and more. Today brings a thorough look at some of the best applications for people working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The collection is titled “Apps for Working and Staying at Home” and it includes a variety of different applications across multiple categories. Throughout the various sections, Apple highlights applications that make it possible to learn from home, keep in touch with loved ones, connect with coworkers, and more.

Apple is also putting an emphasis on news organizations, recommending traditional breaking news applications like The New York Times as well as apps that let you listen to the news, such as Breaker and TuneIn. Elsewhere in today’s App Store Story, Apple recommends apps for working out and meditating at home, as well as cooking and ordering groceries.

Here are all of the sections:

  • Learn and Study From Home
  • Keep in Touch With Loved Ones
  • Connect With Your Coworkers
  • Browse Breaking Headlines
  • Listen to the News
  • Work Out at Home
  • Your Meditation Station
  • Soothing Sounds to Relax To
  • Yoga for Everyone
  • Navigate Your Emotions
  • Grocery Shopping Made Easy
  • Find Your New Go-To Recipes

You can view the full App Store Story here. Be sure to check out some of our other work from home content at the links below as well. Let us know if you have any recommendations below!

