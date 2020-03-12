AT&T suspends data caps and overage fees for broadband users during coronavirus outbreak

AT&T has announced that it will suspend all broadband usage caps as companies implement work from home policies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following AT&T’s announcement, Motherboard reports that consumer groups and lawmakers are pressuring other ISPs to implement similar policies.

AT&T’s announcement follows a Motherboard report from this morning in which experts outlined how data caps and overage fees don’t have any technical justification. Those quoted in the report explained that the data caps are generally just a way for ISPs to squeeze more money out of customers.

In the wake of coronavirus, however, AT&T has committed to suspending all data caps and overage fees until further notice. In a statement, the company said:

“Many of our AT&T Internet customers already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving internet data overage for the remaining customers,” a company spokesperson said.

Motherboard adds that while AT&T doesn’t enforce data caps for all of its customers, some users are limited to as little as 150GB to 1TB per month, with overage fees of $50 per 50GB.

In order to help combat the coronavirus epidemic, many companies are asking their employees to work from home, driving up their broadband usage. This includes Apple, who told employees to work from home if their job allows for it through at least this week.

