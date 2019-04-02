Apple promotes enterprise integration with fun new ‘Apple at Work’ short film

Apple today has updated its homepage with a new promotion of “Apple at Work,” which describes how enterprises users can take advantage of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A new video entitled “The Underdogs” from Apple showcases the various platforms in use.

The video focuses on how various Apple hardware products all work together to create a cohesive ecosystem. Apple touts that when people “have the power to work the way they want,” they can change the future of their business.

Apple products help employees work more simply and productively, solve problems creatively, and collaborate with a shared purpose. And they’re all designed to work together beautifully. When people have the power to work the way they want, with the tools they love, they can do their best work and change the future of their business.

The three-minute video is called “The Underdogs” and follows four colleagues who have two days to prepare for an important meeting. Apple has uploaded the video to its dedicated “Apple at Work” webpage, as well as to its YouTube channel. As an aside, the pizza box invented in the video is the actual pizza box Apple uses at Caffè Macs.

The Apple at Work webpage highlights how various organizations use Apple products and platforms in their day-to-day operations. The page showcases Apple partnerships with companies such as Capital One, British Airways, and SFK.

Apple has also added a new “Apple at Work” promotion on the Apple.com homepage. The promotion touts that “when products work brilliantly together, people work brilliantly together.”

Watch the new video below and let us know what you think down in the comments.