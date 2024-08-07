Hands-on: Kuxiu brings Qi2 to my favorite 3 in 1 charger

I have been a huge fan of Kuxiu products over the last few years. They have released some high-quality and innovative products, like the X33 Magnetic iPad Charging stand or their budget-friendly X55 3 in 1 charger, which gives you everything you need to charge your big three Apple products for less than $45! They are back at it with their brand-new X40Q, a Qi2-enabled 3 in 1 charger that doubles your iPhone charging speeds! Here is my hands-on review.

What is Qi2, and why is it important?

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12, it also launched MagSafe, offering 15W fast wireless charging. However, third-party chargers could only offer 7.5W charging unless they licensed MagSafe, which was expensive. The new Qi2 standard solves this by providing faster and more efficient wireless charging. It ensures better alignment, quicker charging at 15W, and smart heat management.

Now, brands can use Qi2 without paying Apple, resulting in new products like Kuxiu’s X40Q charger!

This product has a lot to like, from the build quality to the unboxing to the charging speeds. Kuxiu’s latest charger doubles the speed of iPhone charging, thanks to the Qi2 technology. Here’s a breakdown of the charging capabilities:

15W Fast Wireless Charging

MagSafe Compatibility

5W Apple Watch Charger

5W AirPods Charger

This charger is built to charge your main three devices at full speed to ensure you are good to go with the battery. The 15W Qi2 charger will charge your iPhone 15 Pro Max 50% in under 30 minutes, which is great for those who need a quick charge in a pinch.

This charger truly shines in its versatility. It expands to accommodate your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, making it a one-stop solution for all your charging needs. Whether at home, in the office, or traveling, this charger adapts to your lifestyle. It can even be used as a charging stand, which supports Apple’s StandBy mode, turning your iPhone into a useful bedside clock or an information hub while it charges.

Portability & what’s in the box

The design of the Kuxiu 3-in-1 charger is geared towards convenience. Its foldable structure makes it incredibly portable, fitting easily into the included hardshell carrying case or even a small pocket in a bag. This makes it ideal for travel, allowing you to keep all your essential devices charged without carrying multiple chargers and cables. But the best part is that it includes everything you need to start.

30W Charging Brick: Ensures you have the power needed for fast charging.

USB-C to USB-C Cable: A durable and reliable cable for all your charging needs.

3-in-1 Charger: The star of the show, designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

Hardshell Carrying Case: Keeps everything organized and protected while on the go.

You might not believe it, but it brings a 30W brick and a carrying case at no additional cost. This is now my go-to travel charger and will live in my everyday carry.

Pricing, availability & final thoughts

The Kuxiu X40Q is available on their website as of today! They are having an early sale, bringing it from $99 to $79. As I said, for that $79 price point, you get the charger, the cable, the charging brick, and a carrying case!

I cannot recommend this charger enough. It checks off every box for a 3 in 1 Apple-focused charger. The inclusion of Qi2 makes it that much better as well. These chargers are so well built, compact, portable, and have heat management in check.

Let me know your thoughts on this! Would you purchase this charger? Is Qi2 something you were looking for? Is Qi2 overrated? Let’s discuss below!