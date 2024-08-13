Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge coming soon to celebrate national parks

Apple has set the date for its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge. Coming up on August 25, users can score a special National Parks-themed award for completing a workout of 20 minutes or more.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges have been offered periodically for Watch owners. They’re Apple’s way of encouraging exercise, usually tied to a specific event. Prior challenges have been timed around special occasions like Thanksgiving, Earth Day, and more.

For this next Activity Challenge, following its years-long tradition, Apple is once again putting a spotlight on national parks.

On August 25, let’s celebrate national parks around the world. Earn this award by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

No matter what type of workout you complete, as long as it’s 20 minutes or more you’ll qualify for the challenge reward and see it added to your Fitness app.

There’s something fun about completing a shared challenge with others for the incentive of a special award. It adds just a touch more motivation to get moving.

For long-time Watch wearers, I don’t know if the challenges have the same impact they once did, but Apple likes to tout how many Watch buyers are new to the product, so it’s no surprise these challenges keep coming.

Do you enjoy the Apple Watch Activity Challenges? Let us know in the comments.