iOS 17.6.2 coming soon for iPhone users

Although iOS 18 is about a month away from release, the vast majority of iPhone users are still running iOS 17. Apple is preparing a new minor update for those who aren’t running beta, according to a reputable source.

This information comes from a private X account with a strong track record. iOS and iPadOS 17.6.2 will come with build numbers 21G101 and/or 21G102, according to the account.

iOS 17.6.2 will likely just be providing bug fixes, security patches, and enhancements to users, following the release of iOS 17.6.1 just over a week ago.

The initial release of iOS 17.6 was quite light, just adding a new ‘Catch Up’ feature in the Apple TV app for MLS Season Pass viewers. This feature allows you to catch up on the game if you joined late, by providing a series of highlights for you to watch.

iOS 18 will be available next month for iPhone XS/XR users and later, and it’ll include a number of new features, such as the ability to place app icons wherever you want on your home screen, new dark and tinted app icon options, the ability to react to messages with any emoji, and more. Apple Intelligence features will be available on supported devices in October with iOS 18.1.

Are you running iOS 17 still, or have you made the leap to the more exciting iOS 18 beta? Let us know in the comments below.