 Skip to main content

Folding iPad and MacBook may both now be arriving in 2027 or 2028

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 22 2024 - 4:26 am PT
0 Comments
Folding iPad and MacBook report – Zenbool 17 Fold shown
Zenbook hybrid device shown

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously said he expected a folding MacBook to launch in 2026, now says the timeline has been pushed back to 2027 or 2028.

He also says that work on a folding iPad is “not yet visible” in Apple’s supply chain – though Mark Gurman has given the same dates for this …

A quick note on Kuo

We’ve noted previously that Kuo’s reliability is nowhere close to where it used to be.

Kuo was once the most reliable Apple analyst around, with rock-solid supply chain sources, but now posts a great deal of mere speculation. I suspect his change of employment means that he no longer gets to spend much time on the ground in China talking with Apple suppliers.

We’d point out that back in 2023, Kuo was “positive” a folding iPad would launch in 2024. He now brushes over that prediction, and says he can’t see any sign of it in the supply-chain.

Previously, some market participants expected Apple to launch a folding iPad in 2025, but current supply chain surveys show that the folding iPad is not yet visible.

Gurman: Folding iPad in 2027 or 2028

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman retweeted Kuo, and pointed to his own reporting that there isn’t any visibility because it’s not expected for several years yet.

As I reported last week, foldable iPad not coming until 2027 or 2028: “it’s working on a giant, foldable iPad — something that might not arrive until 2027 or 2028 at the earliest, according to people with knowledge of the effort.“

Kuo: Folding MacBook in 2027 or 2028

In the same tweet, Kuo said that the folding MacBook project has been delayed to 2027 or 2028.

Folding MacBook survey update: Mass production time will be significantly delayed:

1. The final size is 18.8 inches, and Apple has canceled the 20.25-inch design.

2. Due to technical challenges such as displays and mechanisms, the assembly and mass production time has been extended from 1H26 to the end of 2027 or 2028.

9to5Mac’s Take

We’ve been discussing for years the likely confusion between three products: a folding iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

For example, a smaller folding mobile device could be seen as a folding iPhone which unfolds into an iPad, or a folding iPad which folds down into a (thicker) iPhone-sized device. A much larger folding device could be a giant iPad, or it could be a MacBook with a soft keyboard (ugh!) or a MacBook with a foldable screen and a detachable hard keyboard.

When you have sources basing their assumptions on individual components seen in Apple’s supply-chain, then it becomes almost impossible to say what the product really is. Is that hinge a MacBook one, or is it a MacBook-style hinge for a folding iPad, for example?

Even Kuo acknowledges this, albeit with the arrogant assumption that his own take is correct: “This may also be because some people call this folding MacBook a folding iPad.”

In summary, then, we have:

  • The inherent confusion between a folding iPhone and iPad
  • Further potential confusion between a folding iPad and Zenbook-style MacBook
  • Kuo’s greatly-reduced reliability
  • The fact that not even Apple’s plans for 2027 or 2028 will be solid as yet

All of these reports need to be treated as highly speculative for now. Apple’s plans will need to be significantly more advanced before we start seeing more reliable indicators in the supply chain, and even then it will be tough to distinguish a folding iPhone from a folding iPad.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch …

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications