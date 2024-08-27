Budget focused back to school tech gear and accessories

As the back-to-school season approaches, it’s the perfect time to gear up with the best tech essentials. Whether you’re heading to a physical classroom or setting up for remote learning, these recommendations will help you stay equipped and productive. Here’s a curated list of must-have devices and accessories that combine affordability with performance.

Be sure to check out our hands-on video that shows off each of the items in this article:

The M2 and M3 MacBook Airs are top choices for students needing a reliable and powerful laptop that will easily last 5+ years. The M2 MacBook Air is an excellent option for everyday tasks, like note-taking, school work, calendar management, online portals, and more. The M3 MacBook Air can also handle those use cases but offers enhanced performance with features like voice isolation, ray tracing, and improved microphone clarity. Both models are lightweight, making them perfect for carrying around campus.

Pricing & Availability: The M2 MacBook Air is available on Amazon for $799, and the M3 version is priced at $849. Apple offers these models at $899 and $999 through its education store, with a $150 Apple Store gift card included.

I personally would go through the Amazon store and go with the M2 version to save the $50. For the $50 I saved, I could buy an external SSD and be set for my entire college career!

2. iPads

If you know anything about me, you’ll know that I love my M4 iPad Pro. But it is not lost on me that the iPad Pro is not a computer replacement for everyone. The price alone makes me not recommend it for people who need one computer and are budget-oriented. So, instead, I tell people to get a cheaper iPad and use it as a supplemental device to their MacBook. However, for those who know their needs, the iPad can be a powerful tool, especially when paired with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Right now, Amazon has some absurd deals on iPads that aren’t iPad Pros.

Pricing & Availability:

For those who prefer a flexible workspace, the Mount-It standing desk is a great option. It’s adjustable, sturdy, and supports up to 300 lbs, making it ideal for students with multiple devices. The desk can be adjusted to suit various heights and allows users to save up to three different height settings. This is an easy recommendation for those who commute to school from home or live off campus.

Pricing & Availability: The Mount-It standing desk starts at $250, with larger models available for up to $600.

The most expensive aspect of Apple computers and iPads is the internal storage. If you want to go from 256GB to 512GB, you need to spend at least $200. So for $200, you get 256GB of storage. External storage has become so affordable and so fast that there is no reason to upgrade internal storage. The Lexar SL500 SSD offers fast transfer speeds with up to 2,000 MB/s read and write speeds. It’s slim, lightweight, and durable, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go students.

Pricing & Availability: The 2TB version costs $180, and the 4TB version costs $290.

This is the easiest recommendation. The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C is a must-have for iPhone users. The ecosystem features alone make it worth it. They also offer excellent noise cancellation and top in class transparency mode, making them ideal for students who need to focus in noisy environments.

Pricing & Availability: Available on Amazon for $189, compared to Apple’s price of $250.

The Raycon Magic Flex Cable is an all-in-one charging solution that supports up to 100W of power and has multiple connectors to suit different devices. I have used countless cables that try to put every connector into one. This is by far the best-built one I have used.

I also wanted to include the Raycon Magic Slim Power Bank. This is the only 3rd party power bank that actually integrates with the iOS battery widget as well!

Pricing & Availability: The Magic Flex Cable costs $30, while the Magic Slim Power Bank costs $40.

Charging multiple devices has never been easier with the Kuxiu 3-in-1 wireless charger. It comes with everything you need, including the charger, cable, and brick, all in a convenient travel case. It supports Qi2 wireless charging for fast, efficient power delivery. They also have a more affordable option for under $36 that also includes the charging brick, the cable and the travel case!

Pricing & Availability: The Qi2-enabled model is priced at $80, while a more affordable version is available for $35.

The Logitech Anywhere S3 Mouse is a compact, high-performance mouse designed for students on the go. It tracks on virtually any surface, including glass, and lets you switch between up to three devices effortlessly. With a battery life of up to 70 days on a single charge, it’s built for convenience. As one of the most affordable high-quality mice available, it’s the perfect choice for those seeking both reliability and value.

Pricing & Availability: Currently on sale for $59.99 on Amazon!

Final take

There are tons of other tech goodies and accessories that would be beneficial for students. I wanted to keep this one to some of my favorites that I use daily. The key for me has always been, “How do I get the best experience possible without shelling out a fortune?” I believe these items can help you get there at a fraction of the cost as some other accessories and set ups.

Let me know what you think about these accessories. Are you going to pick any of these up? What are some of your favorite must-have products? Let’s discuss below!