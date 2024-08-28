 Skip to main content

Apple Intelligence no longer requires setting the device region to the US

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 28 2024 - 8:38 pm PT
1 Comment
Apple Intelligence performance

Apple Intelligence is still in beta with iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1. When announced in June, Apple said that its AI features would only be available in US English – and although Apple Intelligence works in other countries, the first betas required users to change the region of their device to the US. However, it seems that Apple is dropping this requirement.

Enabling Apple Intelligence outside the US

With the third beta of iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, which was released to developers on Wednesday, Apple has changed the release notes for the updates. Whereas previously the release notes said that the device region had to be set to the US, the notes for beta 3 only mention that users must set Siri to the US English language.

9to5Mac can confirm that it’s now possible to try out Apple Intelligence features just by changing Siri’s language and the device language to US English, without changing the region settings. Changing the region of the device can affect things like the format of phone numbers and calendar.

Of course, features like Writing Tools and Summarization still only work in English, but the change will certainly be welcomed by those who don’t live in the US but still want to take a look at Apple Intelligence’s features. Users in the EU and China are still unable to activate Apple Intelligence.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the hardware requirements for Apple Intelligence remain the same: iPhone 15 Pro or later, or iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later.

Some Apple Intelligence features could be chargeable | iPhones running iOS 18

Also with beta 3, Apple introduced the first preview of Clean Up – a new feature for erasing objects and people from photographs. Clean Up processes images locally and requires the same Apple Intelligence-compatible devices.

While iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will be released to the public next month, Apple Intelligence won’t be available until October.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications